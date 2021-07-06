Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $451.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.60 million and the highest is $452.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $353.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

NYSE VEEV opened at $316.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.12. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $232.53 and a one year high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,709 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

