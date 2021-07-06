Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.14% of Veeva Systems worth $455,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.76, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.53 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $615,289.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

