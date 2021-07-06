Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Velodyne Lidar worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 455.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $36,768.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,244,378 shares in the company, valued at $674,201,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $326,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,435,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,948,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

