Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $1,023,463.12 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. 2,682,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,042. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

