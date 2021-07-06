Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Major Shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd Sells 31,619 Shares

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $101,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Venus Concept alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $53,267.20.

Shares of VERO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 243,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.54. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.