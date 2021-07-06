VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 164.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $231.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.05. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $232.12.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

