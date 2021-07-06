Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Verra Mobility worth $26,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.