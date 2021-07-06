Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.90.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $200.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

