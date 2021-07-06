Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.19% of Vertiv worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vertiv by 1,595.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

VRT stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

