Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.86

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 1504868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSPR shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
