Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.86

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 1504868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSPR shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $21,405,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 70.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 98.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,982,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 982,749 shares during the last quarter.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.