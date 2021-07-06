ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,676,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,964,000 after buying an additional 55,927 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,750,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,355,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after buying an additional 313,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Bank of America upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.53.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

