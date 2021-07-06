Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,753,042.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,875. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $7,239,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

