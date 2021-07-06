Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.74% of Viavi Solutions worth $62,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,669 shares of company stock worth $2,945,875. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.