Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) is Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Vicor accounts for about 3.8% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Vicor worth $40,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vicor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Vicor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,888,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,560,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,887. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $108.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

