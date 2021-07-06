Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.85.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

