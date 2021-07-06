Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,727,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after acquiring an additional 210,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,997,000 after acquiring an additional 118,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NNN. B. Riley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.12. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

