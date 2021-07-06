Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.