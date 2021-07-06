Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 48,304 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

STAG stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

