Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after buying an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Plexus by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,376,000 after buying an additional 122,869 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plexus by 2.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,132,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Plexus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

