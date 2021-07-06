Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 15,829 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $254,589,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

