Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 435,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUZ stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

