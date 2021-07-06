Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,268 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,982,000 after acquiring an additional 453,604 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

