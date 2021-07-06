Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 224 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,566.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,061.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,406.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

