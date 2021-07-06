Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,666 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 79.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.12. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

