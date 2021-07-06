Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

