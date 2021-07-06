Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in ModivCare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of MODV stock opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.16.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.