VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0008

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. VIG has a total market cap of $711,509.28 and $3,393.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,798,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

