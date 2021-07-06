Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 275,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 50,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 136,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,847,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.49. 139,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,786,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.87. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $238.78. The company has a market capitalization of $464.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.