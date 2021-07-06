Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.51. 121,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,786,128. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $238.78. The firm has a market cap of $464.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

