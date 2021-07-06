Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. CNB Bank grew its position in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its position in Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. grew its position in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $238.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.87. The firm has a market cap of $463.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

