Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.31% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

