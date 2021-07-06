Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Vistra stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,520,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vistra by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 588,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Vistra by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

