Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Market Cap Reaches $33.48 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $33.48 million and approximately $201,207.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00005591 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.00929120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045038 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

