Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0349

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $815.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00447799 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,350,548 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

