Wall Street Games Trading Down 50.7% Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $2.32 million and $1.62 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00165884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,102.73 or 1.00315342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00952846 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

