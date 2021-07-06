Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.30

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 424617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

