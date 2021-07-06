wave edu coin (WEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96,857.05

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $96,857.05 and $205.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00136120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00166325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,109.78 or 1.00419263 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.63 or 0.00955700 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

wave edu coin Coin Trading

