Wealthgate Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Roku makes up about 1.4% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Roku by 536.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,775 shares of company stock worth $70,855,001. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.51. 77,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,175. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.66 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

