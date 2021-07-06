Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS: CICOY) recently:

7/1/2021 – COSCO SHIPPING was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/30/2021 – COSCO SHIPPING was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – COSCO SHIPPING was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/23/2021 – COSCO SHIPPING was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China. "

CICOY opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING are scheduled to split on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

