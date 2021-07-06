Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ: BBCP) in the last few weeks:

7/2/2021 – Concrete Pumping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

6/25/2021 – Concrete Pumping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

6/25/2021 – Concrete Pumping was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

6/15/2021 – Concrete Pumping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

6/15/2021 – Concrete Pumping had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Concrete Pumping had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Concrete Pumping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

5/12/2021 – Concrete Pumping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

BBCP stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

