Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 61,865 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 161.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of BOX worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in BOX by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in BOX by 8.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 394,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after buying an additional 212,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

BOX stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

