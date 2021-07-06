Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 794,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.63. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.