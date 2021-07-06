Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,768,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 979,679 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 922.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 534,259 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after buying an additional 4,131,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.43. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

