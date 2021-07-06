Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 191,989 Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 191,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.40% of Blucora as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $12,888,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $10,222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 528,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $7,487,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $4,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $835.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

