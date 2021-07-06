Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 64,654 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 88,254 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

