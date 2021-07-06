Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 754.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 62.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 50.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

