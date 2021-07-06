Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The stock has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.07.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.