Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 39,231 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.26% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 423.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 187,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

