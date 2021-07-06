Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

