Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.37% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,263 shares of company stock worth $1,847,246 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $848.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

